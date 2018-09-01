Benny Snell ran 52 yards for a touchdown during the first half on Saturday against Central Michigan at Kroger Field.
Benny Snell ran 52 yards for a touchdown during the first half on Saturday against Central Michigan at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Benny Snell ran 52 yards for a touchdown during the first half on Saturday against Central Michigan at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Mark Story

Benny Snell watch: Tracking Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 01, 2018 07:09 PM

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Benny Snell is in pursuit of Kentucky's career rushing record. Here is where he stands on the list and who he needs to get past to get there.

By

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record game-by-game.

Game one: Against Central Michigan in UK’s 2018 season opener, Snell ran for 125 yards on 20 carries.

What he needs going forward to break the record: After one week, Snell now needs 1,287 yards to break Collins’ record. That is an average of 117 a game over the remaining 11 contests, or 107.3 a game if UK plays 12 this season.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

UK running back Benny Snell is featured on the cover of the Herald-Leader's 2018 college football preview section. See how photographers Alex Slitz and Mark Mahan put it all together.

By





Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.