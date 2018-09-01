Benny Snell watch: Tracking Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.
Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.
Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record game-by-game.
Game one: Against Central Michigan in UK’s 2018 season opener, Snell ran for 125 yards on 20 carries.
What he needs going forward to break the record: After one week, Snell now needs 1,287 yards to break Collins’ record. That is an average of 117 a game over the remaining 11 contests, or 107.3 a game if UK plays 12 this season.
