‘Go get it!’ Randall Cobb cheering on Benny Snell’s pursuit of his Kentucky TD record.

Randall Cobb’s name is strewn throughout the Kentucky football record books, and he doesn’t seem to mind one of the records he holds at UK will soon be surpassed.
“Records are made to be broken! Go get it 2-6! #BBN,” Cobb posted on Twitter on Tuesday in response to a Kentucky football post showing star running back Benny Snell (No. 26) with 35 touchdowns on UK’s all-time list, just two behind Cobb’s total of 37.
Kentucky showcased Cobb at receiver, running back and quarterback during his three seasons with the Cats from 2008 to 2010 where he racked up the most all-purpose yards in one season in program history with 2,396 yards in 2010. Cobb ranks 26th on UK’s all-time rushing list, eighth on its all-time receiving yards list and holds the top two marks for average yards per play in a season with a whopping 12.10 in 2010 and 9.84 in 2009.
Cobb, who left UK after his junior year, parlayed those efforts into a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Green Bay Packers where he’s had an eight-year career that included a Pro Bowl honor in 2014.
If he stays healthy, it appears certain Snell will surpass Cobb’s TD mark and could have a shot at Sonny Collins’ UK career rushing mark of 3,835 yards. Snell, a junior, has 375 yards this season in three games, giving him 2,799 on his career and moving him to fifth on the all-time list behind Mark Higgs, Rafael Little, Moe Williams and Collins.
As for Cobb, he got his 2018 season off to a pretty good start two weeks ago with a game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers to defeat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Comments