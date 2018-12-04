Southeastern Conference honors keep coming for Kentucky football players

Three Kentucky standouts were selected First-Team All-Southeastern Conference, the league announced on Tuesday.
Running back Benny Snell, linebacker Josh Allen and offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings all were picked to the first team in a vote by the conference coaches.
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who also served as a kick returner, was voted second team at all-purpose as well.
Alabama’s Damien Harris, a former Madison Southern star, was selected second-team running back along with Georgia’s D’Andre Swift.
Snell was first team alongside Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams.
The league’s individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will come out on Thursday as well.
Snell has rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season for Kentucky and is just 107 yards away from setting the new Kentucky career rushing mark. The junior also is the Cats’ third-leading wide receiver with 17 catches for 105 yards.
This award is the latest in a long line of honors for Josh Allen, who picked up the Bronko Nagurski Trophy late Monday night as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. Allen was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press as well.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound linebacker, has been on a tear this season for Kentucky with an SEC-best 14 quarterback sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles to go with his team-high 84 total tackles. He broke the Kentucky single-season and career sacks record (28.5) already this season.
Stallings, who has won multiple Offensive Lineman of the Week awards from the league this season, has been a senior leader on a line that has helped block for a record-setting season for Snell.
Bowden is averaging 106.8 yards a game as an all-purpose player, including 661 receiving yards, 518 kick return yards and 25 yards rushing. His punt return for a touchdown helped rally Kentucky to win at Missouri.
2018 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
TE: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama; Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Greg Little, Ole Miss; Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss; Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky; Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Quinnen Williams, Alabama; Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, Florida; Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky; Devin White, LSU; Deshaun Davis, Auburn
DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia; Grant Delpit, LSU; Greedy Williams, LSU; Deionte Thompson, Alabama
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Cole Tracy, LSU
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
TE: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
OL: Martez Ivey, Florida; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State; Zack Bailey, South Carolina
C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina; Emanuel Hall, Missouri
QB: Drew Lock, Missouri
RB: D’Andre Swift, Georgia; Damien Harris, Alabama
AP: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama; Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia; Terry Beckner, Missouri; Derrick Brown, Auburn
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama; Cale Garrett, Missouri; Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB: CJ Henderson, Florida; Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State; Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt; DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia
