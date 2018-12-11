Bowl game gifts: See what each UK player gets in Orlando.

Santa Claus will come a week late for Kentucky’s players, saving a little something extra to put in their stockings for bowl week.

Sports Business Journal has created a list of what players from almost every bowl-bound team will receive as part of their gift package.

For each Kentucky player, the prizes will include a $400 Best Buy gift card, a Fossil watch and an Ogio backpack with a luggage tag. The Cats will take on Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., UK’s first New Year’s Day bowl appearance in 20 years.

The NCAA allows the committees from each bowl to provide gifts totaling a combined maximum value of $550, according to the Sports Business Journal report.





Some items on the other bowl gift lists this year include sunglasses, Bluetooth speakers, cowboy hats, personalized bobble heads and more.



