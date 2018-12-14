‘A dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember.’ Snell turning pro after UK’s bowl.

In true Benny Snell fashion, the Kentucky running back announced via Twitter that he plans to enter his name in the NFL Draft after this season.

In the more than two-minute long video, the junior talks about Kentucky fans taking in and embracing “a kid from Ohio” and making him feel like he is one of them.

Snell, who is 107 yards away from breaking Kentucky’s career rushing record set by Sonny Collins, said in the video that he plans to “enter the NFL Draft and pursue a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember.”

Remember me 4 what I am...#SnellYeah pic.twitter.com/716p4aN0jX — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) December 14, 2018

The UK running back, who has set more than a dozen school records in his three years on campus, also addressed at the end of the video his plans for the Citrus Bowl versus Penn State on Jan. 1:

“Am I playing?” Snell asks in the video he narrates.

“Snell Yeah,” he said. “I have unfinished business. Whatever I start, I make sure I finish. I got one more chance to wear that uniform. Bet I make it count.”

This week, Snell was named a Third-Team All-America selection by The Associated Press. He became the Cats’ all-time touchdown leader this season. During the regular season, Snell finished second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing with 1,305 yards on 263 attempts.