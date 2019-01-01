Snell runs his way into Kentucky record book in Citrus Bowl

Benny Snell didn’t want to talk about the 107 yards needed to break Kentucky’s career rushing record.
He felt quietly confident it would happen in his final game at the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
“I really wanna stay as far away from that because Benny will handle that,” the junior said in December in his favorite third person.
Snell had achieved every other goal on the wall of his bedroom while at Kentucky and he knew it was going to happen again this time.
“Why are we talking about it?” he continued. “You’re going to go see me do it. There’s just no point in talking about it.”
The 5-foot-11, 223-pound junior didn’t need to run his mouth.
He just ran, all the way into the record books
Late in the third quarter of the Citrus Bowl against Penn State, Kentucky’s star got the 107 yards he needed to break the 43-year-old rushing record previously held by Sonny Collins.
With the Camping World Stadium chanting “Benny, Benny, Benny,” Snell got it on a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Cats a 27-7 lead with 1:40 to go in the third quarter. It was his second TD run of the game.
Collins has held the UK rushing record of 3,835 that he sent in 1975.
Before the game Snell had run for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. He scored to open the second half on a 2-yard run that put the Cats up 17-7.
While Snell didn’t want to discuss the record, his offensive line wanted to see it happen on Tuesday.
“It means a lot to us,” center Drake Jackson said. “We don’t have any stats ourselves, so if we can have a 1,000-yard rusher, a guy who broke all these records, that’s looks good for us.
“Plus if Benny has a day like that, it means we have a good chance of winning.”
