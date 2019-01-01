Mark Story

The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s march into the UK football history book

By Mark Story

January 01, 2019 05:10 PM

Kentucky football’s Cat Walk before the Citrus Bowl in Orlando

Kentucky arrives for the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Penn State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 1, 2019.
By
By
Orlando

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Snell entered the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Penn State — the final game of his UK career since he has already announced he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft — needing 107 yards to claim the record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we have tracked Snell’s progress toward the record:

Game Thirteen: Snell ran 26 times for 144 yards vs. Penn State.

Game Twelve: Snell ran 18 times for 100 yards at Louisville before leaving the game with what UK Radio reported was a lower-back bruise.

Game Eleven: Snell ran 26 times for 116 yards against Middle Tennessee State.

Game Ten: Snell ran 20 times for 81 yards against Tennessee.

Game Nine: Snell ran 23 times for 73 yards against Georgia.

Game Eight: Snell ran 19 times for 67 yards at Missouri.

Game Seven: Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards against Vanderbilt.

Game Six: Snell ran 13 times for 60 yards at Texas A&M.

Game Five: Snell ran 28 times for 99 yards against South Carolina.

Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State.

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida.

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan.

The new all-time UK rushing king: Snell finished the season with 1,449 yards on 209 carries. The junior from Westerville, Ohio, finished his Kentucky career with 3,873 yards and is now UK’s all-time leading rusher.

