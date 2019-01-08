Want Benny Snell’s autograph? UK star touring state this weekend.

Fresh off a Citrus Bowl victory that cemented him as one of Kentucky football’s all-time greats, Benny Snell is embarking on an autograph tour around the state this weekend.

For $30, fans will get a picture with Snell, an 8-inch-by-10-inch photo, an autograph on the item of their choice and a raffle entry to win a pair of signed game cleats. Other merchandise featuring the star running back will also be on sale at each stop.

Snell capped his historic career at UK by surpassing the program’s all-time rushing mark, finishing his three seasons with 3,873 yards on 737 attempts. He also owns the all-time touchdown mark with 48 TDs. He scored a TD on the run that broke Sonny Collins’ all-time rushing mark in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 1.

Snell has scheduled five autograph events this weekend.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday