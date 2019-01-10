More praise for Josh Allen. See where UK star was ranked among 2018’s top players.

Another day, another accolade for Josh Allen.

On Wednesday the website Pro Football Focus named the former University of Kentucky star linebacker No. 4 on its list of the 101 best players in college football this past season. Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams topped the list. Rounding out the top five were Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma (No. 2), Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (No. 3) and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 5).

Pro Football Focus does in-depth analysis of every player in the NFL and provides customized data to all 32 teams in the league. It began collecting data on all FBS college players in 2014.

In its analysis of Allen, pro Football Focus noted that “he was far and away the best pass-rusher this season regardless of position but that’s not even the half of what he did well. He dropped back in coverage with great success (81.9 grade) and made 51 total defensive stops and missed just four tackles out of 69 attempts. All in all, Allen’s performance not only cemented him as the best edge defender this season, but it also vaulted him up draft boards and should make him more than a recognizable figure come (April’s NFL Draft).”

Allen was one of 19 players from the Southeastern Conference to make the list, though he was the only player from UK. Purdue freshman Rondale Moore, who starred at Trinity in Louisville as a senior, was No. 33.

Of Moore’s performance, Pro Football Focus said: “Was there a more impressive display as a dynamic playmaker than Moore’s? The answer there is no. Moore paced the Purdue offense to new heights in 2018 and led the nation’s receivers with 892 yards after the catch and 36 missed tackles forced after the reception.”