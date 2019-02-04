‘Kash for Governor.’ After UK Super Bowl commercial, what has the reaction been?

A University of Kentucky football commercial that played during halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday sure got Big Blue Nation pumped up for the new season.
The commercial, teased by linebacker Kash Daniel during the past week, led with head coach Mark Stoops narrating about how the team can keep up their successes from the 2018 season.
“It’s hard to get there. It’s even harder to stay there,” Stoops said. “So tell me, how are we going to handle success? How are we going to reach the next level? How are we going to make history...again.”
Enter the rambunctious Daniel, who is shown rallying a group of players surrounding him. With the departures of Benny Snell and Josh Allen, the linebacker from Paintsville could be one of the faces of the Wildcats next season.
It sounds like motivation for Daniel and the 2019 Kentucky squad will be to prove the doubters wrong.
“We already know what the others are going to say: ‘They can’t keep this up. They’ll take a step back. It was special. Now it’s done,’” Daniel began. “Well they’re right about two things. It was special. It is done. But we’re not. So what are you going to bring to the table? How do you replace legends? You become one. You become one.”
The Wildcats surrounding Daniel looked to be ready for another bowl game after Daniel’s speech. Daniel then asked them, “What’s next?” The players responded, “Us.”
Kentucky fans also appear ready for the coming season. Dozens of videos were sent to Daniel with their reactions to the commercial, which included cheers, ‘C-A-T-S’ chants and plenty of amped-up individuals.
One man, appropriately dubbed “King Kentucky” on Twitter, said “The Kentucky Wildcats are coming.”
“Not only are we coming, we are coming to win. Go Big Blue,” he exclaimed.
WYMT’s Tommy Pool, who was shown watching the video with colleague Willie Hope, said Daniel should put his name into a certain political race.
“Kash for governor,” he said after the video. He then looks over to Hope and says, “Are you ready to run through a wall, Willie? Let’s suit up. I want to go play football right now.”
One young fan, wearing a Kash Daniel jersey shirt, even showed off his best Daniel impression by tackling a nylon play tent.
Other videos included groups of fans gathered together cheering, children screaming with joy and one woman doing a backflip.
The next game Wildcat fans have to look forward to is the annual Blue-White Spring Game, scheduled for April 12.
