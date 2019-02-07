Eight UK players are headed to the NFL Combine. See what the league thinks of them.

Eight University of Kentucky football players will participate in this year’s NFL Combine.
Linebacker Josh Allen — who’s widely expected to be a top-five selection — leads the list of players who helped UK go 10-3 and finish with a Citrus Bowl championship at the end of the 2018 season. The combine website rates Allen — a 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect who last week was named 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year — as a “6.70” heading into the combine, a grade that NFL.com suggests he could become a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the league.
Benny Snell, who left UK as the program’s all-time leading rusher, also will participate in the combine, workouts for which are scheduled from March 1-March 4 in Indianapolis. Right now Snell is rated with a prospect grade of 5.23 — “NFL backup or special teams potential,” according to NFL.com.
The other six Wildcats who will participate in the NFL Combine are: cornerback Derrick Baity, tight end C.J. Conrad, safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, linebacker Jordan Jones and safety Darius West. You can click on each of their names for their prospect profile on NFL.com, which includes their pre-combine grade.
