Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak decides to enter NCAA transfer portal

University of Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak announced his desire to transfer from the school Tuesday morning.

Hoak, who will graduate in May, wrote that he’s decided to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Stoops and the UK staff for understanding that I need to see if there are any other options for me at this time in my career,” Hoak wrote.

Hoak would have two years of eligibility as a graduate transfer. He played in five total games in his career, all last season, completing 13 of 26 pass attempts for 167 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

If Hoak lands elsewhere it would leave UK with Terry Wilson as its only scholarship quarterback who’s played in a college game. Walker Wood, a sophomore, has been in the program two seasons (he redshirted in 2017) but has not yet seen the field. Two scholarship freshmen, Amani Gilmore and Nik Scalzo, are inbound but did not participate in the spring program. Kolbe Langhi, a sophomore walk-on out of Christian County, is also on the Wildcats’ roster.

UK head coach Mark Stoops praised Hoak throughout the spring but acknowledged that there was uncertainty surrounding his place in the program.

“We’re working our tail off with him like we always do and he’s doing everything we ask him to do, like always,” Stoops said earlier this month. “But after the spring we can always sit down with him and talk and see what’s best for him and his future. Of course, I want Gunnar here but I’ll be very supportive of him whatever he decides to do.”

