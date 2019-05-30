Game times set for Kentucky’s first three football games. See the full schedule here.

Mark Stoops uncomfortable basking in success Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

The University of Kentucky will open the 2019 football season with an afternoon game, followed by two night kickoffs.

ESPN announced game times for Kentucky’s first three contests on Thursday. Start times for the remaining nine games will be released at later dates.

Kentucky kicks off the season at home against Toledo on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Next comes a home game vs. Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on either ESPNU or the SEC Network.

The third game pits the Wildcats against the Florida Gators in prime time on Sept. 14. Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference opener will kick off at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN.

2019 UK football schedule

Aug. 31: TOLEDO, Noon (SEC Network)

Sept. 7: EASTERN MICHIGAN, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU or SEC Network)

Sept. 14: FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Sept. 28: at South Carolina

Oct. 5: Open

Oct. 12: ARKANSAS

Oct. 19: at Georgia

Oct. 26: MISSOURI

Nov. 2: Open

Nov. 9: TENNESSEE

Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 23: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Nov. 30: LOUISVILLE

NOTE: Home games are in all capital letters. Remaining times and television will be announced at later dates.