Game times set for Kentucky’s first three football games. See the full schedule here.
The University of Kentucky will open the 2019 football season with an afternoon game, followed by two night kickoffs.
ESPN announced game times for Kentucky’s first three contests on Thursday. Start times for the remaining nine games will be released at later dates.
Kentucky kicks off the season at home against Toledo on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.
Next comes a home game vs. Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on either ESPNU or the SEC Network.
The third game pits the Wildcats against the Florida Gators in prime time on Sept. 14. Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference opener will kick off at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN.
2019 UK football schedule
Aug. 31: TOLEDO, Noon (SEC Network)
Sept. 7: EASTERN MICHIGAN, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU or SEC Network)
Sept. 14: FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
Sept. 28: at South Carolina
Oct. 5: Open
Oct. 12: ARKANSAS
Oct. 19: at Georgia
Oct. 26: MISSOURI
Nov. 2: Open
Nov. 9: TENNESSEE
Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 23: TENNESSEE-MARTIN
Nov. 30: LOUISVILLE
NOTE: Home games are in all capital letters. Remaining times and television will be announced at later dates.
