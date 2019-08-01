UK not in coaches’ top 25, but they like the Cats more than SEC media

Why UK decided against alcohol sales at athletic events Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks about the school’s decision not to sell alcohol in general seating areas during athletic events. The SEC has lifted its ban on such sales by member schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks about the school’s decision not to sell alcohol in general seating areas during athletic events. The SEC has lifted its ban on such sales by member schools.

Kentucky isn’t among the the top 25 teams receiving votes in the preseason Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll, but its voters were higher on UK than the Southeastern Conference media members who voted last month in Birmingham.

UK finished with 79 total points in the first 2019 poll, the 31st-highest team in the list. Nebraska, Boise State, Mississippi State, Miami (Fla.) and Army were the teams separating UK from Northwestern, the last team ranked in the top 25.

Among teams in the SEC East Division, UK lagged behind only Georgia (ranked third overall behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama) and Florida (No. 8 overall). LSU (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 16) gave the SEC six total teams in the first set of rankings.

Media members picked Kentucky to finish sixth in the SEC East Division last month, ahead of Vanderbilt. UK also received more total votes from the media than Arkansas, Mississippi, and Mississippi State.

South Carolina, picked to finish fourth in the SEC East by the media, received 15 total points and Tennessee, picked to finish fifth in the division, received one point (Mississippi also received a point). Missouri, whom the media picked to finish third in the east, did not receive any votes from the coaches because it was ineligible for the poll.

Clemson received 59 of a possible 65 first-place votes. Alabama received the other six.

