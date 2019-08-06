Benny Snell bobblehead can break rushing records in the comfort of your home

Benny Snell hosts football camp for kids at Lexington Catholic High School Former Kentucky running back Benny Snell returned to Lexington from his training with the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Snell Yeah Camp for children at Lexington Catholic High School on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kentucky running back Benny Snell returned to Lexington from his training with the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Snell Yeah Camp for children at Lexington Catholic High School on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Ever wanted to bring Benny Snell home with you? Now’s your chance.

The Kentucky Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher has been immortalized in bobblehead form; pre-orders are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (the bobblehead was produced and licensed by FOCO).

Only 2,019 figures will be released. Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said the first 150 units sold out and will ship in September.

“Those were part of a pre-sell to our previous Kentucky fans,” Sklar said. “They got it real quick, before we could even get it out there (to the public).”

The next batch of pre-orders will ship in November. The bobblehead is $40 and shipping is $8. (Click here to place an order.)

Generally, Sklar said, only top NFL draftees are designed and released sporting their college gear, but there was a lot of interest in a product featuring Snell, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A bobblehead figure of former Kentucky Wildcat Benny Snell is available for $40. National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

“We’ve done several Kentucky bobbleheads in the past, starting with a basketball national championship bobblehead and then Randall Cobb in his Kentucky jersey, and they’ve always went well,” Sklar said. “We had so many Kentucky fans start saying about a year or so ago, ‘You need to do Benny Snell.’”

Due to NCAA rules, such a bobblehead couldn’t be licensed until after Snell left the program. The Hall of Fame worked with Snell to capture his likeness and create a pose that screamed “Snell Yeah!” — He’s flexing with his signature mouthpiece hanging out.

“Generally we just like a standard pose but he definitely helped make it look the way it does,” Sklar said.