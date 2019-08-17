UK Football

Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo suffers knee injury during latest scrimmage

Mark Stoops: ‘They looked at me like I had three heads’

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops speaks to the media after his team’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Wildcats open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against visiting Toledo at Kroger Field. By
Up Next
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops speaks to the media after his team’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Wildcats open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against visiting Toledo at Kroger Field. By

University of Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo suffered an apparent injury to his right knee during UK’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

Scalzo, a true freshman who’s been taking fourth-team reps along with fellow true freshman Amani Gilmore, sustained the injury to the same knee in which he tore his ACL last fall during his final high school season.

The severity of the injury was not yet known but Stoops was “concerned” about it following the scrimmage.

“We’ve got to look at how he is. … I feel for him right now,” Stoops said.

Scalzo is one of three former high school quarterbacks featured on the third season of QB1: Beyond the Lights, a Netflix documentary series.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore is in his first year covering the University of Kentucky football team and in his fifth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
  Comments  