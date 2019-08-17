UK Football
Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo suffers knee injury during latest scrimmage
Mark Stoops: ‘They looked at me like I had three heads’
University of Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo suffered an apparent injury to his right knee during UK’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
Scalzo, a true freshman who’s been taking fourth-team reps along with fellow true freshman Amani Gilmore, sustained the injury to the same knee in which he tore his ACL last fall during his final high school season.
The severity of the injury was not yet known but Stoops was “concerned” about it following the scrimmage.
“We’ve got to look at how he is. … I feel for him right now,” Stoops said.
Scalzo is one of three former high school quarterbacks featured on the third season of QB1: Beyond the Lights, a Netflix documentary series.
