Kentucky football to celebrate Jared Lorenzen with ‘a hell of a game’ in October

The University of Kentucky has designated its football against Arkansas on Oct. 12 as “Jared Lorenzen Day.”

Lorenzen, a former UK quarterback and Super Bowl champion, died last month. He was 38.

The university announced in a news release Thursday night that during the game on Oct. 12 it will “celebrate the life of the Wildcat great and fan favorite in a series of ways to remember the man who wore No. 22.”

The promo code “TWENTYTWO” will allow fans who purchase single-game tickets through Ticketmaster.com for the Arkansas game to receive a $22 discount in select areas of Kroger Field. UK will distribute commemorative rally towels at the stadium gates as fans enter on Oct. 12. Members of Lorenzen’s family will be recognized.

One of Lorenzen’s top performances in a UK uniform came against Arkansas in 2003. He threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. That game ended in the Razorbacks’ favor, 71-63, after a total of seven overtime periods; it is one of five games in FBS history to last that long.

Before the fourth quarter ended, after observing some fans leaving the stadium, Lorenzen was caught by ESPN cameras chastising their decision.

“Hey, where in the hell are y’all going?” Lorenzen said. “Y’all are gonna miss one hell of a game.”

UK’s promotional tagline for Jared Lorenzen — “Don’t miss a hell of a game” — plays off Lorenzen’s iconic line.

Highlands High School, where Lorenzen was a high school standout before coming to UK, announced last week that it would paint its 22-yard hash marks blue in honor of Lorezen this season.