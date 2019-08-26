Watch Kentucky’s Mark Stoops talk about season opener vs. Toledo

Head coach Mark Stoops leads Kentucky against Toledo at Kroger Field on Saturday. Herald-Leader File Photo

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss this Saturday’s season-opening game against Toledo at Kroger Field.

You can watch a replay of Stoops’ news conference below.

The Wildcats (10-3 overall, 5-3 Southeastern Conference last season) host Toledo (7-6 overall, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) at noon Saturday in Lexington. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first between Kentucky and Toledo in football.

Toledo has played teams from the Southeastern Conference four times previously, going 1-3.

The Rockets won 16-12 at Arkansas in 2015 in their most recent attempt against the SEC.

Toledo fell to Missouri 49-24 in 2014 and 38-23 in 2013. The Rockets lost to Florida 24-6 in 2013.

Kentucky has scheduled a three-game series with Toledo next decade, with games set for 2025 in Lexington, 2027 at Toledo and 2028 in Lexington.