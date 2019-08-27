Kroger Field now offering Chick-Fil-A, Skyline Chili, Bourbon n’ Toulouse at UK games

Chef Dan Wu talks about Atomic Ramen Atomic Ramen will open in September as part of the food hall offerings at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Nicholasville Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atomic Ramen will open in September as part of the food hall offerings at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Nicholasville Road.

University of Kentucky football fans will notice a wide variety of new food offerings for football games this season at Kroger Field.

Chick-Fil-A, Skyline Chili, local favorite Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Irvine-based House of ‘Cue will now have concession stands at the stadium in time for the Wildcats’ first home game of the season Saturday against Toledo.

House of ‘Cue, which is already a feature at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park, will serve up BBQ sandwiches, BBQ tacos and BBQ nachos at its stand near Gate 6 and Section 17. Its stand near Section 226 will offer the same BBQ entrees along with pulled pork egg rolls and smoked chicken wings.

You typically have to go to Bourbon n’ Toulouse’s Euclid Avenue location to try its Cajun and creole dishes, but it will now be stationed at Kroger Field inside Gate 10 by Atomic Ramen. It will serve jambalaya, chicken etouffee, southwest etouffee with crawfish, red beans with sausage, black beans and caramelized corn, grilled andouille sausage and a specialty dish called the CrawDawg.

Chick-Fil-A and Skyline Chili can be found inside Gate 6. Athenian Grill, Papa John’s, Kroger Simple Truth, kettle corn, ice cream, funnel cakes, cotton candy and traditional concession offerings will remain at the stadium.

Last year, Athenian Grill and Atomic Ramen were both introduced to Kroger Field, as the stadium began pricing food with even dollar amounts.

UK kicks off its 2019 season Saturday at noon. Mobile entry will now be available for all UK athletic venues, including Kroger Field.