Has your TV provider blacked out the UK-Florida game? Here are your streaming options.
Kentucky’s home game against Florida scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday will be broadcast by ESPN. If you’re a DirecTV, AT&T TV or U-verse subscriber, you might not be able to watch it.
As of 9 p.m. Friday night, a “carriage dispute” between AT&T — which owns all three of the aforementioned television services — and Disney, the parent company that owns ABC, the ESPN family of networks and other networks — had not been resolved. The contract between the two parties was set to expire at 12 a.m. Saturday, according to a report by Austin Cannon of the Des Moines Register.
The parties were reportedly continuing negotiations beyond the deadline.
If a new agreement or extension is not reached, the channels for Disney-owned networks could be blacked out, possibly as soon as Saturday morning. That means all but one of the 11 games featuring Southeastern Conference football teams this weekend could be subject to a blackout; Alabama at South Carolina airs nationally on CBS, the rest are on ESPN channels.
What options are available to you if you find yourself searching for a legal broadcast option to see the Wildcats and Gators play? Here’s a breakdown of some web-based streaming options that all offer access to ESPN.
HULU + Live TV
Cost: $44.99/month (no contract)
Free trial available: Yes
Sports networks available in Lexington: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports South, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBC Sports Network, SEC Network
PlayStation VUE
Cost: $49.99/month (no contract)
Free trial available: Yes
Sports networks available in Lexington: ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports Network; SEC Network available as part of “Core” package ($54.99/month)
Sling
Cost: Varies ($15 first month for Sling Orange; $25/month after first month; no contract)
Free trial available: No
Sports networks available in Lexington (Sling Orange): ESPN, ESPN 2; SEC Network available as part of Sports Extra package (additional $10 each month).
YouTube TV
What: Web-based streaming service
Cost: $49.99/month (no contract)
Free trial available: Yes
Sports networks available in Lexington: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports South, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel
