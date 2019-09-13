Kentucky-Florida has primetime spot among college football games on TV this weekend

UK coach Mark Stoops on Florida game: “We’re anxious to get going” After practice Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discussed Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. Stoops spoke on UK quarterback Sawyer Smith and outside linebacker Xavier Peters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After practice Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discussed Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. Stoops spoke on UK quarterback Sawyer Smith and outside linebacker Xavier Peters.

It’s ESPN primetime Saturday night for Kentucky football as the Wildcats welcome No. 9-ranked Florida to Kroger Field for the SEC opener for both teams.

Steve Levy will be on play-by-play with Brian Griese and Todd McShay providing analysis and Molly McGrath handling the sideline duties. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Kroger Field.

As for the rest of the college football television schedule, interesting Air Raid matchup Friday night with Mike Leach and No. 20 Washington State visiting Dana Holgorsen and Houston for a 9:15 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

There is not a single match-up of ranked teams on Saturday. No. 1 Clemson is at Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. No. 2 Alabama is at South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 3 Georgia plays host to Arkansas State at 12 p.m. on ESPN2. And No. 4 LSU plays Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

As for unranked teams, Kansas State plays Mississippi State at noon on ESPN. (UK travels to Starkville to take on MSU next Saturday.) Jeff Brohm and Purdue plays host to TCU at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 10 Network.

Here is the full schedule of college games for this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 13

6:00 - North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)

7:30 - Kansas at Boston College (ACC)

9:15 - Houston at Washington State (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 - Arkansas State at Georgia (ESPN2)

12:00 - Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC)

12:00 - Eastern Michigan at Illinois (Big 10)

12:00 - Furman at Virginia Tech (ACC)

1200 - Kansas State at Mississippi State (ESPN)

12:00 - Maryland at Temple (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Miami (O) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

12:00 - NC State at West Virginia (Fox Spots 1)

12:00 - Ohio State at Indiana (Fox)

12:00 - Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC)

2:30 - New Mexico at Notre Dame (NBC)

3:30 - Alabama at South Carolina (CBS)

3:30 - Army at UTSA (NFL)

3:30 - East Carolina at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Georgia Southern at Minnesota (Big 10)

3:30 - Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)

3:30 - Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2)

3:30 - Stanford at UCF (ESPN)

3:30 - UNLV at Northwestern (Big 10)

3:30 - BYU at USC (ABC)

4:00 - Arizona State at Michigan State (Fox)

4:00 - Bethune Cookman at Miami (ACC)

4:00 - Colorado State at Arkansas (SEC)

4:00 - Iowa at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)

4:00 - SE Louisiana at Ole Miss (SEC alternate)

7:00 - Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

7:00 - Kent State at Auburn (ESPN2)

7:00 - Lamar at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

7:30 - Clemson at Syracuse (ABC)

7:30 - Florida State at Virginia (ACC)

7:30 - Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)

7:30 - SEMO at Missouri (SEC alternate)

7:30 - TCU at Purdue (Big 10)

8:00 - Northern Illinois at Nebraska (Fox Sports 1)

8:00 - Oklahoma at UCLA (Fox)

8:00 - Texas at Rice (CBS Sports)

10:15 - Portland State at Boise State (ESPN2)

10:30 - Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)

Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about preparation for Saturday's game against No. 9-ranked Florida. Smith will be making his first start as a Wildcat.