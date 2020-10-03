Final statistics from Kentucky’s 42-41 home-opening loss to Ole Miss

More from the series Game day: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Mississippi football game at Kroger Field in Lexington. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team lost to the University of Mississippi, 42-41, in its 2020 home opener at Kroger Field on Saturday.

The Wildcats are off to an 0-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to play at home again on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Kroger Field against Mississippi State University.

Next game

No. 16 Mississippi State at Kentucky

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Kroger Field (limited spectators)

TV: SEC Network

Records: Mississippi State 1-0 entering Saturday night’s game vs. Arkansas; Kentucky 0-2

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Mississippi State leads 24-23

Last meeting: Mississippi State won 28-13 on Sept. 21, 2019, at Starkville, Miss.