SEC Power Rankings: The Air Raid gets a reality check; Texas A&M gets rolled

Each week we’ll take a look at every Southeastern Conference football team’s performance and rank them, in ascending order.

14.) Missouri (0-2)

After (understandably) failing to crack the 20-point mark against Alabama in its opener, Mizzou couldn’t even get a baker’s dozen in a loss at Tennessee. The Tigers scored one touchdown and did not show much faith in starting quarterback Shawn Robinson, pulling him in the second quarter.

Eli Drinkwitz says: ”There’s just not the consistency right now, and I’ve got to start and take a look in the mirror first.”

13.) Vanderbilt (0-2)

Rushers Ja’Veon Marlow and Jamauri Wakefield got into a better groove than they did at Texas A&M, but outside of that it’s hard to say much about the Commodores’ showing in a 41-7 home loss to LSU. We’ll see how much fight they have left in ‘em when they host South Carolina, also 0-2, next week.

Derek Mason says: “I just learned a lot about this football team. Our football team’s got a lot of football left to play.”

12.) Kentucky (0-2)

The Wildcats could blame their loss on a missed PAT in overtime, but its defense was as much a culprit in the loss to Mississippi: After taking a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, UK gave up 21 straight points to and did not put up much of a challenge in its only defensive possession in extra time.

Mark Stoops says: ”We got it to a two-touchdown lead, and then from there, we really played poor on defense, and they scored so quick that momentum can shift.”

11.) South Carolina (0-2)





As far as we know at this time, the Gamecocks’ losses came against the top two teams in the East Division, and only by a combined score of 18 points. There’s not much solace in that since, y’know, they lost, but they were at least within striking distance late in both games. Next Saturday’s trip to Vanderbilt should be relieving.

Will Muschamp says: “I appreciate how our team competed, but that’s not what we came here for, we came here to win the game.”

10.) Arkansas (1-1)

A 20-game losing streak against SEC opponents, the longest in the league, ended with the Razorbacks’ upset of No. 16 Mississippi State. Florida castoff Feleipe Franks threw about 30 fewer passes but outplayed K.J. Costello, his 201 yards and two touchdown throws good enough to spoil the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Sam Pittman says (to his team in the locker room): “This is just the beginning, men. ... Do we believe? All right, baby, good win. Now turn that damn jukebox up.”

9.) Mississippi (1-1)

The Rebels couldn’t match their gaudy offensive output from a week ago, having to settle for only 439 yards, but that amount, and a single point, was enough to get the better of Kentucky despite the Cats putting more yards on the boards. The Lane Train next stops at Alabama, which is sure to be something to see.

Lane Kiffin says: ”We’ve got to send a Christmas present to their kicker.”

8.) Texas A&M (1-1)

Since beating Alabama in their inaugural season as an SEC program, the Aggies are 0-8 against the Crimson Tide. Only two of those losses were decided by single digits, and the average margin of defeat in the annual matchup has climbed to 23 points since former Nick Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher took the reins in College Station.

Jimbo Fisher says: “I’m disappointed we didn’t do it, but there’s still a lot to work with.”

7.) Mississippi State (1-1)

Well, the Bulldogs were scary for a week. The Air Raid giveth and taketh, and this week it gave the Bulldogs more interceptions (three) than total touchdowns (two), and generated just 282 yards through the air. Kylin Hill was injured after his first rush, and it clearly threw a wrench into their plans.

Mike Leach says: “I really didn’t feel like it was Arkansas as much as ourselves,”

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) was 14-of-18 for 151 yards and rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, but the Wildcats’ defense was porous against Ole Miss in a loss. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

6.) LSU

A win over Vanderbilt wouldn’t raise much of an eyebrow had the Commodores not made life difficult last week on Texas A&M, so seeing the Tigers do what they were supposed to do after a disappointing start to their season was at least a little significant. It’s hard right now to get a sense of where LSU actually stands in the conference, and next week won’t be any more revelatory unless they lose to a rough Mizzou team in Baton Rouge.

Ed Orgeron says: “Last week we were not pleased, obviously and that’s not LSU Tiger football. Tonight was LSU football. We played like LSU Tigers.”

5.) Auburn (1-1)





If you want to say that either Auburn and Mississippi State had the most disappointing effort in week two, the Tigers probably have the edge; at least MSU can lean on Kylin Hill’s injury. Bo Nix was ineffective as a passer and even worse on the ground, where Auburn’s whole team was walled, managing just 39 yards on the night.

Gus Malzahn says: “They’re a veteran group and we’re not very veteran. We learned a lot.”

4.) Tennessee (2-0)

Props to the Volunteers for simply taking care of business. They weren’t exemplary against a rebuilding Missouri team, but showing up and looking like they were ready to play, then playing, wasn’t something every team in the league could say in week two. They’ve won eight straight games dating back to last season.

Jeremy Pruitt says (on next week’s opponent, Georgia): “They’ve got good players, they got good coaches. But we do, too.”

3.) Florida (2-0)

Aside from its offense coming to a near halt in the fourth, Florida showed few signs of weakness against a South Carolina team still searching for its first “W.” Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts have combined for six touchdowns through two games, making them one of the nation’s most potent combos.

Dan Mullen says: “I expect us to play a lot better than we did today offensively.”

2.) Georgia (2-0)

The Bulldogs’ win over Arkansas looks a bit more better now in hindsight, and clobbering Auburn did nothing to dissuade this writer’s opinion that Georgia, not Florida, was the right pick to come out of the East Division in 2020. Its home game against Tennessee on Saturday is the showdown of the week.

Kirby Smart says (on his team’s struggles last week): “Hey, maybe Arkansas is better than people think. Somebody told me they won tonight. So, maybe they’re pretty good, and maybe that has something to do with it.”

1.) Alabama (2-0)

The Tide rolled in a battle of ranked foes, a 400-yard passing game from Mac Jones helping them win their 19th straight home opener and once again knocking Texas A&M down a peg. ‘Bama has looked every bit the best team in the league against some suspect offenses; a visit to Ole Miss could be fun next week.

Nick Saban says: “All in all, this is a great win.”