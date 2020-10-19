It’s ‘nothing major,’ but UK star Quinton Bohanna won’t be able to play at Missouri

Quinton Bohanna, the University of Kentucky’s starting nose guard, won’t play at Missouri on Saturday.

Bohanna missed the second half of UK’s 34-7 win at Tennessee after suffering a knee injury late in the first half. He was rolled up on by a defender and later returned to the sideline on crutches. He is not listed on Kentucky’s depth chart ahead of its game against the Tigers, but he tweeted after the game that he will “be back,” though did not specify a timeline.

Bohanna started every game at nose guard last season and had made 23 straight starts.

“Quinton will be out for a bit, but nothing major,” head coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday news conference. “Thank goodness for him and for us. … I’m not sure how long it will be, but he won’t be able to go this week.”

Marquan McCall, a junior who started the second half and who played in every game last season, is listed as the No. 1 nose guard at Missouri. McCall sat out of UK’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State because of disciplinary reasons but has been a key backup in the Wildcats’ other games.

True freshman Justin Rogers, who got his first action against Mississippi State, is listed as McCall’s backup. Rogers, a former five-star recruit, was the most decorated signee in UK’s 2020 signing class. At No. 15 overall in Rivals’ rankings, he’s the highest-ranked recruit to sign with UK since the service began ranking players in 2002.