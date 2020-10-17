Quinton Bohanna carted to Kentucky locker room after injury against Tennessee

University of Kentucky’s Quinton Bohanna on the sidelines during Kentucky’s 38-24 win over Toledo Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Brian Simms | staff Brian Simms

Kentucky nose guard Quinton Bohanna left Saturday’s game against Tennessee in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury.

UK announced in the second half that Bohanna had been ruled out for the rest of Saturday’s game. He returned to the Kentucky sideline on crutches in the third quarter.

Bohanna — one of the senior leaders of the UK defense — immediately went down in pain after getting his leg rolled up, and a Kentucky trainer and UK Coach Mark Stoops ran onto the field to check on him. He was up after a few minutes, but he was helped to the sideline without putting any pressure on his injured leg. Bohanna was put on a golf cart and went immediately to the UK locker room with just a couple minutes left in the first half.

The Cats were leading Tennessee, 17-0, at the time of Bohanna’s injury, though the Vols scored shortly after the UK lineman went down to narrow the Cats’ advantage to 17-7.

Bohanna had four tackles and two quarterback hurries over Kentucky’s first three games of the season. He was in on a tackle for loss in the first half against Tennessee.

Early in the week, Stoops praised Bohanna and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins for their play in the Cats’ 24-2 win over Mississippi State last weekend, a victory that featured a dominant defensive effort by Kentucky.

“Quinton Bohanna caused two interceptions and that doesn’t ever show up on the stat sheet but he played exceptionally hard and has been working hard, and Phil has been working hard,” Stoops said. “I just wanted to give a little credit to those guys because nobody sees it, but they are working their tails off, played relentless on Saturday and really showing good leadership, and I am appreciative of how hard they played up front and gave us an opportunity to play coverage on the back end. They really did a good job.”

Bohanna — a 6-foot-4, 357-pound senior from Cordova, Tenn. — started all 13 games as a junior last season and has a total of 24 starts in his UK career.

Junior lineman Marquan McCall is listed as UK’s backup nose guard behind Bohanna, and McCall recovered a Tennessee fumble earlier in Saturday’s game.