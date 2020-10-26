Joey Gatewood listed with Terry Wilson as UK’s possible starting QB against Georgia

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

University of Kentucky sophomore quarterback Joey Gatewood could start against Georgia on Saturday.

Gatewood has appeared in three games for the Wildcats and saw his most action in their 20-10 loss to Missouri over the weekend. He played in two series to close the first half, leading a field-goal drive on his first trip, and was in at quarterback on their final series of the game.

Gatewood is listed along with Terry Wilson, a senior and UK’s starter through its first five games, as the possible starter on this week’s depth chart.

Wilson is 14-6 in his career as UK’s starting quarterback and has completed more than 60 percent of his passes this season, but the Cats’ offense has been inconsistent through the first five games under his watch.

Gatewood transferred from Auburn last fall. He played in seven games for the Tigers, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for two others, but lost the starting job to true freshman Bo Nix before the 2019 season and decided to look elsewhere.