Final statistics from Kentucky’s 20-10 loss at Missouri
Game day: Missouri 20, Kentucky 10
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Missouri, 20-10, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 2-3 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to return to Kroger Field in Lexington to host fourth-ranked Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Next game
No. 4 Georgia at Kentucky
When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 31
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 2-3, Georgia 3-1
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Georgia leads 59-12-2
Last meeting: Georgia won 21-0 on Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
