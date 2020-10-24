Final statistics from Kentucky’s 20-10 loss at Missouri

More from the series Game day: Missouri 20, Kentucky 10 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Missouri, 20-10, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 2-3 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to return to Kroger Field in Lexington to host fourth-ranked Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Next game

No. 4 Georgia at Kentucky

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 2-3, Georgia 3-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Georgia leads 59-12-2

Last meeting: Georgia won 21-0 on Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga.