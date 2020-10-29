Joey Gatewood will make his first college start for Kentucky against Georgia

Joey Gatewood will start at quarterback for the University of Kentucky against Georgia on Saturday.

Head coach Mark Stoops said Thursday that Terry Wilson, who started UK’s first five games, will not be able to play this weekend due to a wrist injury suffered last week at Missouri.

Gatewood, who transferred to Kentucky from Auburn in January, has never started a college football game. He’s appeared in three games for Kentucky this season — late in its wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee, and got three series worth of more meaningful snaps in both halves of the loss at Missouri.

While with the Tigers he played in eight games, one as a true freshman and seven during his redshirt year in 2019. Gatewood rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns at Auburn and threw for 54 yards and two TDs on 5-for-8 passing. At Kentucky, Gatewood is 2-for-5 for 18 yards and has rushed for 34 yards on eight rushes.

Terry Wilson started Kentucky’s first five games of the season, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns with an interception; he’s also rushed for 251 yards and three scores on 61 carries. Wilson started every game of the 2018 season and the first two of the 2019 campaign before suffering a season-ending leg injury seven quarters into last year. He

Wilson did not practice this week due to the injury, which was described as a “minor hand injury” prior to Monday’s practice. Stoops on Thursday revealed that it was a wrist injury that sidelined Wilson through the week. He suffered it at some point during last week’s game and played through it, but it grew more bothersome by the time Monday rolled around.

“You’d be surprised, we have quite a few guys that come in on Sunday and they really have no idea when or how they were hurt,” Stoops said. “But as you can imagine, there’s quite a few bumps and bruises. Guys are getting beat up. That was the case with Terry. ... I’m not sure exactly when, I’m not sure he knows exactly when.”

Beau Allen, a true freshman out of Lexington Catholic High School, is Gatewood’s backup. Sawyer Smith, who started three games last season before multiple arm injuries caused him to miss time, and Nik Scalzo, a redshirt freshman coming off two ACL surgeries, are the only other scholarship quarterbacks available for the Wildcats this weekend.

Stoops was adamant that Gatewood would start against Georgia, whose defense is ranked No. 1 in the league in several categories, but he indicated that Allen could get an opportunity if necessary. Allen has not yet played a snap for the Wildcats.

“I’ve wanted to see Beau all year, but as you can imagine, it’s very difficult,” Stoops said. “Every possession, every rep, every time we have the ball it’s pretty important. ... Joey needs the reps. Now at some point, I’d like to see Beau get in there, but I’m not sure when that’ll happen.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Gatewood will become the 10th quarterback to make a start at UK under Stoops, now in his eighth season leading the team, and the Wildcats’ fourth unique starter at the position over the last two seasons (Wilson and Smith started the first five games last year before Lynn Bowden, a wide receiver, started the final eight).

Stoops said Wilson’s top speed is a little faster than Gatewood’s, “but Joey is one of those big, strong runners and can get some good yards for you that way.”

“He brings a lot of ability and a big arm,” Stoops said.

Eddie Gran earlier this week suggested Gatewood has a little “Stevie Johnson” in him, referencing the first quarterback under Stoops to guide the program to a bowl game (2016, and again in 2017), when evaluating how he played on Saturday.

“For his first go at it, I was really excited for him,” Gran said.

Saturday

No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky

When: Noon

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 2-3, Georgia 3-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Georgia leads 59-12-2

Last meeting: Georgia won 21-0 on Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga.