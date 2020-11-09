SEC Power Rankings: Florida’s back in first, Texas A&M building playoff case

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) rushed for 131 yards against South Carolina on Saturday, AP

Each week we’ll take a look at every Southeastern Conference football team’s performance and rank them, in ascending order.

14. Vanderbilt (0-5)

A 24-17 loss at Mississippi State was its tightest defeat since a five-point loss to Texas A&M that grows more mind-boggling each weekend that passes. The Commodores moved the ball with more ease than they have all year and posted their best defensive showing of 2020 (only 204 yards allowed). But a moral victory is all that they left Starkville with after putting the pressure on throughout the fourth quarter.

Derek Mason says: (On the play, good and bad, of quarterback Ken Seals) “Everybody’s into stats. I’m into wins.”

13. Mississippi State (2-4)

Defeating Vanderbilt isn’t going to do any big favors for any team’s position in these rankings, but the struggle that State went through to get there certainly wasn’t encouraging. Freshman Will Rogers went the distance in his first career start, going 35-of-46 for 226 yards and a touchdown, and the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mike Leach says: “I have a lot of respect for Vanderbilt, but they really didn’t do anything. They just lined up, pressured us some, and basically watched us take turns screwing up, playing timid and sitting on the sideline with blank, wide-eyed faces. I’m getting sick and tired of that.”

12. Mississippi (2-4)

The Rebels had a scheduled off week. They host South Carolina on Saturday.

11. Tennessee (2-4)

A first-half lead for the second time this season wasn’t safe in the hands of Tennessee, which surrendered 24 third-quarter points to Arkansas to earn its fourth straight defeat — and third straight against Arkansas. It was the third time the Volunteers gave up at least 20 second-half points in a 2020 season that has some fans wondering if Jeremy Pruitt (who signed a contract extension in September) shouldn’t be let go after year three.

Jeremy Pruitt says: “I’m not disappointed with where we’re at. I’m pissed off (with) where we’re at, obviously. But, it’s like I told the players, I’ve been part of really good programs. I know how to get there. And we have to learn to play at a higher level on Saturdays.”

10. South Carolina (2-4)

The Gamecocks’ worst SEC loss since 2008 was their second in a row after upsetting Auburn. They managed just 150 yards of offense, by far their worst effort of the season, and gave up 530 yards to Texas A&M, second only to their last effort (LSU, 541). The seven touchdowns given up by the defense were the most all year, too.

Will Muschamp says: “I do feel like this is the best team we’ve played all year.”

9. Kentucky (2-4)

The Wildcats had a scheduled off week. They host Vanderbilt on Saturday.

8. LSU (2-3)

The Tigers had a scheduled off week. They host Alabama on Saturday.

7. Missouri (2-3)

The Tigers had a scheduled off week. They host Georgia on Saturday.

6. Auburn (4-2)

The Tigers had a scheduled off week. (Tired of reading that sentence yet?). They travel to Mississippi State on Saturday.

5. Arkansas (3-3)

How fun must it be to root for Arkansas football right now? Your team came into the year having lost 20 straight SEC games and should have a winning record (*looking at you, Auburn-Arkansas officials*) after few guessed the Razorbacks would win more than a game or two in the league this year. A smackdown at Florida might be on the horizon, but since week one the Hogs have given no indication that they should be taken lightly.

Sam Pittman says: (On what he told his team at halftime after it failed to score in the first half) “I told them the mind’s so powerful and your mind needs to tell you we’re going to go win the game and this is how we’re going to do it and I didn’t want to see any negative, didn’t want to see any heads hanging because it was only a 13-point game. ”

4. Georgia (4-2)

Unable to match a 24-point downpour in the second quarter after building a two-touchdown lead, Georgia likely saw its SEC title hopes (and a national championship push) end on its home turf. Worse, at least for the remainder of this season, it appears to have worsened its quarterback dilemma after Stetson Bennett suffered a shoulder injury against the Gators.

Kirby Smart says: “We’re 19-2 in the East. So I’m not going to say the sky is falling, everything is coming down. Hey we’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta get our players to play better, and we’ve got to be explosive. You know what I mean?”

3. Florida (4-1)

The Gators recovered from a 14-0 hole and capitalized on multiple Georgia injuries, suffered both before and during the game, to takeover pole position in the SEC East Division race. Its biggest road bump left might come in the form of Arkansas, which it hosts next week, but the Gators still can afford a loss this year as part of an effort to meet up with Alabama.

Dan Mullen says: “We’re playing good football. I’d love to see us be able to play with our team. The full team. We’ve been playing short-handed just about every game this year. At times this weekend, we were shorthanded. I know Georgia was, too. A bunch. ... We’re at the point right where we’re in first place in the East at the midway point. How far can we go? I don’t know. Hopefully, we can, you know, get back to work tomorrow and find a way to beat Arkansas next week. If people are worried about anything but that, then we’re not going to continue to enjoy great things we have been enjoying so far this year.”

2. Texas A&M (5-1)

Its rousing victory over South Carolina vaulted TAMU into the Associated Press top five, and if it wins out — Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn are left — then there’s a chance a playoff berth would be in store. A kick to the rear in week two against Alabama seems to be just what A&M needed; the Aggies have reeled off four straight wins, the last three by double-digit margins.

Jimbo Fisher says: “I was worried because we had a day short this week of practice because of the election, which is the right thing and I’m not saying that but we had a day less. They had a week off, preparation changes, we didn’t have a lot of time, we could scheme it and do it but we had a day less practice.”

1. Alabama (6-0)

The Crimson Tide had a scheduled off week. (Tired of reading that sentence yet?). They travel to LSU on Saturday.