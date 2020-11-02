Let’s have a frank talk about Eddie Gran and the Kentucky offense

To fully grasp how badly Kentucky’s passing attack is foundering in 2020, consider:

Out of the 103 Football Bowl Subdivision teams that have played at least one game so far in 2020, UK stands 97th in average yards per game (118.5) through the air.

One spot ahead of Kentucky in passing offense is Navy (121.4) — and the Midshipmen run a ground-hugging “flexbone” attack.

Kentucky (2-4) has now failed to throw for 100 yards in three of its past four games. Within a UK fan base that has warm memories of Hal Mumme’s Air Raid, frustration mounts.

The past two weeks, as the Cats have managed to reach the end zone exactly once in a 20-10 loss at Missouri and a 14-3 defeat to No. 5 Georgia, the words “Eddie Gran” have been trending nationally on Twitter during both games.

In the world of 2020, an offensive coordinator such as UK’s Gran showing up that much on Twitter will rarely be a positive thing.

Gran’s presence and UK’s inability to complete downfield passes form an enigma.

In the three seasons (2013-15) that Gran and colleague Darin Hinshaw were running the Cincinnati offense for soon-to-be United States Senator Tommy Tuberville, the Bearcats were a prolific passing team.

The 2013 UC offense averaged 303.6 passing yards per game, 472.1 total yards and 32.1 points per game.

In the following season, Cincinnati also averaged 303.6 yards a contest through the air, 460.2 yards of total offense and 34 points.

UC threw for a whopping 359.9 yards per game in 2015 and averaged 537.8 yards of total offense while scoring 33.8 points a contest.

After Gran and Hinshaw came south on I-75 to run the Kentucky attack in 2016, the Wildcats threw 11 touchdown passes of 30 yards or more that first year.

So I do not believe Kentucky’s issues throwing the football this season are because its offensive coaches do not know how to conceptually design a successful passing attack.

With an open date this Saturday before Kentucky finishes its season with games against winless Vanderbilt (0-4), at No. 2 Alabama (6-0), at No. 8 Florida (3-1) and vs. South Carolina (2-3), the Wildcats offensive brain trust presumably has a last chance to figure out how to breathe some life into the Cats’ passing attack.

It will certainly be fascinating to see who UK uses at quarterback.

One of the knocks on senior starting QB Terry Wilson in 2020 has been not being aggressive enough in taking shots deep.

After redshirt sophomore Joey Gatewood made his first career start against Georgia in place of an injured Wilson, Stoops offered a similar critique of the Auburn transfer.

Asked about Kentucky not pushing the ball down field in the fourth quarter of a game in which it trailed by two scores, Stoops said, “I felt like some of those throws were there.

“I think with opportunity, with playing some more, (Gatewood’s) got to anticipate that and get the ball down the field. I think there were certain opportunities there that we’re going to look at and wish we can do them over.”

Look, it’s possible Wilson is just too cautious and Gatewood lacks the experience to recognize what is available from a defense.

But when you’ve tried two quarterbacks and they’ve both essentially had the same issue, maybe UK’s biggest problem is it does not have enough receivers capable of getting open against SEC defenses.

Kentucky has certainly shown urgency in reshaping its receiving corps in its recent recruiting.

The Cats signed four wideouts in their 2020 recruiting class and hold four verbal commitments — Christian Lewis from Alabama; Chauncey Magwood from Georgia; Armond Scott from Ohio; and Frederick Douglass High School star Dekel Crowdus — for 2021.

The recruiting geeks seem to have an especially high opinion of UK’s 2021 receiving class. For that reason, holding onto those commitments is an urgent program priority.

It will be interesting to see if Stoops and Co. give true freshman QB Beau Allen — very much a polished pocket passer as a high school star at Lexington Catholic — a shot in game action to show those wideout recruits there is a future catching passes in Lexington.

As for Gran, anyone who has followed my weekly predictions of the outcomes of UK football games this season knows I am imminently capable of being wrong, but I do not think the OC’s job is on the line.

Stoops trusts Gran, values his willingness to call plays with an eye on how the offense’s pace and performance can impact the Kentucky defense.

Before Gran and Hinshaw arrived, Stoops had a 12-24 record at UK; since that duo came to Kentucky, the Cats are 34-24.

In the great Gran debate, those are the numbers that seem likely to have the most resonance with Stoops.