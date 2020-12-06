Kentucky parts ways with Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw. Here’s what that will cost.

UK football assistant coaches Eddie Gran (left) and Darin Hinshaw (right) will not be with the program any longer.

Coaches with multi-million dollar amounts owed to them are fired with regularity in modern college football. Welcome to the club, Kentucky.

In parting ways with Eddie Gran, its assistant head coach and running backs coach, and Darin Hinshaw, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, on Sunday, the University of Kentucky is terminating contracts that could see it spend more than $3 million to coaches no longer providing their services to the school.

UK announced the firing of both coaches via news releases Sunday afternoon.

Gran most recently signed an extension less than a year ago on Dec. 16, 2019, which gave him an additional contract year, through June 2023, and a raise to $950,000 to be paid over that final year, or a monthly salary of $79,167.

Through the remainder of the current contract year Gran is set to make $75,000 each month through June 2021. His monthly salary from July 2021 through June 2022 was to be $77,083.33, or a total of $925,000.

Based on a termination date of Dec. 31 of this year, Gran would have 30 months remaining on his contract over which UK would owe him $2.35 million unless he were to find other employment as a football coach following termination. In that event, UK reserves the right “to reduce continuing payment obligations to (Gran) to the extent that he earns other salary and additional compensation” from his new school.

Had Gran terminated the agreement himself to take another coaching job, he would have owed Kentucky $300,000 ($150,000 for each remaining year on the contract).

Hinshaw has been UK’s quarterbacks coach since Gran was hired in 2016; both came from the University of Cincinnati. He agreed to a new two-year contract, effective July 1 of this year, that paid him $500,000 a year through June 30, 2022. Assuming a termination date of Dec. 31, UK would owe Hinshaw a total of $750,000. The same clauses related to UK’s right to reduce payments exist in Hinshaw’s contract.

Combined, the buyouts owed to Gran and Hinshaw from UK could total $3.1 million.