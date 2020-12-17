Former four-star recruit becomes first Kentucky player to announce transfer in 2020

UK Athletics

Transfer season is officially underway at the University of Kentucky.

M.J. Devonshire, a defensive back, announced via an Instagram post Thursday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Devonshire, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

He is the first player to announce a departure from UK’s program following the 2020 campaign.

Devonshire appeared in Kentucky’s first nine games this season, recording one tackle and one pass breakup. He played in three games as a true freshman.

A former four-star recruit, he drew high praise during his first fall camp in Lexington, during which he saw time with the first-string defense.

“Devonshire could have went to Ohio State, could have went to a lot of places,” recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow said in 2019. “I really do think we got, not a steal, I just think we got a really solid player. I really do.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named Devonshire its 2019 Male Athlete of the Year. He signed with UK in February during the normal signing period over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.