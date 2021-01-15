Former Kentucky high school football star Wan’Dale Robinson transferring to UK

Wan’Dale Robinson could play up to three years at the University of Kentucky after transferring from Nebraska. AP

It was a few years later than expected, but Wan’Dale Robinson will be a Kentucky Wildcat.

Robinson, a former Kentucky Mr. Football winner who last week announced his transfer from the University of Nebraska, plans to transfer to UK, he said in a message posted to social media.

The NCAA this month is expected to approve legislation that would allow for all first-time transfers to be eligible right away at their destination school, effective as of the 2021-22 school year. Between that and the organization’s one-year blanket waiver granted to all 2020-21 fall sports athletes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson, who was a true sophomore in 2020, could play for up to three more years in college.

Robinson played in 18 of a possible 20 games while with the Cornhuskers, including all eight of their games in the 2020 season. He led Nebraska in receptions (51), receiving yards (461) and tied for the team lead with one receiving touchdown, and also finished with 240 rushing yards and a touchdown on 46 carries. Robinson over his two-year career has scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 1,494 total yards of offense. He’s also returned 11 kicks for 236 yards.

By the end of his time at Western Hills High School, Robinson finished as the state’s second all-time leading scorer with 781 points. He amassed more than 2,500 total yards of offense and scored 41 touchdowns as a senior, during which he also played quarterback for the Wolverines (8-for-10 for 173 yards and two passing touchdowns). He was the first player from a Frankfort high school to win the Kentucky Associated Press Mr. Football award, was the first recipient of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football award and was that season’s Paul Hornung Award winner.

File photo: Western Hills four-star running back Wandale Robinson celebrated with friends, family members and classmates after committing to the University of Kentucky on Nov. 1, 2018. He later flipped his commitment to Nebraska. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Robinson originally committed to the University of Kentucky as part of the 2019 recruiting class but had a change of heart a couple weeks before the early signing period, during which he officially joined the Cornhuskers. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was then in his first season at the school, and finished with a 4-8 record that year. Nebraska hasn’t finished above .500 or played in a postseason bowl in his three years as a head coach (12-20 overall).

The other schools in Robinson’s top six coming out of high school were Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue.