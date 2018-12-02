UK signee Wandale Robinson wins inaugural coaches’ Mr. Football award

Wandale Robinson, a Western Hills senior who finished his career as one of the state’s all-time leading scorers, was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association on Sunday.

Robinson, who committed to the University of Kentucky earlier this month, ended as the state’s second all-time leading scorer with 781 points (former Lexington Christian Academy star Dominique Hayden is first with 837). He rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 TDs to go along with 725 receiving yards and 11 TDs as a senior. He also went 8-for-10 for 173 yards and two TD passes this season.

Earlier this week Robinson received the Louisville Quarterback Club’s 26th annual Paul Hornung Award. He will be a finalist for the Associated Press Mr. Football award — the oldest of the three honors, dating back to 1986 — which will be presented sometime in late December or early January.

The KFCA announced earlier this season that it would award its own Mr. Football award, with the Player of the Year winner in each class being named a finalist for the award.

Finalists for the KFCA honor were named during championship weekend of the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Robinson, the Class 3A Player of the Year, won the award over a field that included Pikeville’s Connor Roberts (Class A), Christian Academy of Louisville’s Milton Wright (Class 2A), Franklin-Simpson’s Tre Bass (Class 4A), Covington Catholic’s Casey McGinness (Class 5A) and Frederick Douglass’ Damarco Fishback (Class 6A).

Corbin’s Justin Haddix received the KFCA Jimmie Reed Coach of the Year Award.