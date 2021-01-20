Third Kentucky football player enters NCAA transfer portal this offseason

UK tight end Nik Ognenovic has entered the NCAA transfer portal. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky lost its third player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Nik Ognenovic, a tight end who has been in the program for two seasons, is in the transfer portal, a UK spokesperson confirmed to the Herald-Leader.

Ognenovic, a redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., played in nine games at UK, including seven appearances last season. He played twice as a true freshman in 2019, and recorded his only reception that year. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Cardinal Gibbons High School and chose Kentucky over Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Florida Atlantic.

Because of the NCAA’s blanket waiver of eligibility extended to all fall sports athletes due to COVID-19, and its anticipated adoption of a one-time transfer rule at some point before the 2021-22 school year, Ognenovic could play up to four years at his next school.

One of Ognenovic’s high school teammates, Nik Scalzo, has been a teammate at UK the last two years. Scalzo submitted his name into the transfer portal this month but has since removed it and been welcomed back by the program.

Kentucky’s tight end room won’t look too much different in 2021. Senior Justin Rigg announced soon after UK’s win over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl that he would be returning for another season, and Keaton Upshaw, a co-starter, will be a junior. Brenden Bates, who played in six games last season, will also be a junior. UK signed one tight end, Bowling Green standout Jordan Dingle, as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

Ognenovic is the third UK player to enter (and remain) in the portal this offseason, joining defensive back M.J. Devonshire and quarterback Terry Wilson.