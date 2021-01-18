High School Football
Here are the 2020 Lexington All-City High School Football Teams
The Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is proud to present the 2020 All-City High School Football Team, as voted on by the nine coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.
Each coach nominated up to 10 players for consideration. All coaches then ranked their top five players at each position on the ballot. Those rankings were used to create a First Team and Second Team. All other players nominated earned Honorable Mention.
2020 All-City First Team
OFFENSE
QB—Mikaleb Coffey, Bryan Station
QB—Drew Nieves, Lexington Christian
RB—Darius Neal, Frederick Douglass
RB—Joey Bond, Bryan Station
WR—Dane Key, Frederick Douglass
WR—Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass
WR—Trey Dennis Sayre
OL—Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass
OL—Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian
OL—Braden Ferguson, Bryan Station
OL—Quentin Duffy, Lexington Catholic
Athlete—Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian
DEFENSE
LB—JT Acosta, Tates Creek
LB—Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian
LB—Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass
DB—Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass
DB—Damin Green, Bryan Station
DB—Will Brown, Lafayette
DB—Kobe Middleton, Tates Creek
DL—Gio Watson, Bryan Station
DL—Josiah Brown, Paul Laurence Dunbar
DL—Romarion Warner, Frederick Douglass
DL—Yedi Sledge, Bryan Station
K—Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian
2020 All-City Second Team
OFFENSE
QB—Jack Gohmann, Lexington Catholic
QB—Cole Pennington, Sayre
RB—William Webb, Henry Clay
RB—Matthew Underwood, Tates Creek
WR—Mason Moore, Lexington Christian
WR—Blake Busson, Lexington Catholic
WR—CJ Mumford, Bryan Station
OL—Sam Turley, Paul Laurence Dunbar
OL—Grant Vaught, Lexington Christian
OL—Dorian Lane, Tates Creek
OL—Ethan Greer, Sayre
Athlete—Jackson Corbett, Lexington Catholic
DEFENSE
LB—Amodeus Taylor, Bryan Station
LB—Connor Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar
LB—Owen Hellard, Lafayette
DB—Jackson Klein, Lexington Catholic
DB—Kasen Parks, Henry Clay
DB—Will Vernon, Lexington Christian
DB—John Davis Woodall, Lexington Catholic
DL—Donovan Jackson, Lafayette
DL—Lance Wasik, Lexington Catholic
DL—Elijah Perkins, Tates Creek
DL—John Law, Paul Laurence Dunbar
K—Sergei Bucheitt, Henry Clay
2020 All-City Honorable Mention
Bryan Station: Jason Hocker-LB; Xavier Hale-K.
Douglass: Samuel Cornett-QB; Isaiah Kenney-DB; Thomas Howard-WR.
Dunbar: Weston Holloman-DB; Frank Illunga-WR; Howard Jackson-WR; Cole McElroy-OL; Luke Olive-WR; Jake Smith-QB.
Henry Clay: Andrew Aaslon-DB; Dylan Combs-OL; Nick Dunaway-OL; Jackson Henderson-LB; Darik Holman-WR; Trent Hutchinson-OL; Christian Ponce-DL.
Lafayette: Caleb Bryant-DB; Brad Gausphal-OL; Jack Harris-LB; Mike Taylor-LB; Torri Turner-DL; Trey Wilson-DB; Ta Sanders-DB;
Lexington Catholic: Jack Powell-LB; Pearce Hall-LB; Max DeGraff-K
Lexington Christian: Tyler Morris-RB/LB; Jeffrey Selby-RB/LB.
Sayre: Bill Bradley-OL/DL; Justin Freeman-DB; Corey Givens-DB; Caleb Kern-LB/RB; Jackson Marshall-WR/LB; Ford Webb-LB/WR; Haydon Wilson-DL/OL.
Tates Creek: Tre Broadus-WR; Keshon Douthitt-WR; Erik Hackett-LB; Logan Julian-LB; Anthony Ravizee-DL.
