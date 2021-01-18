Here are the 2020 Lexington All-City High School Football Teams

The Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is proud to present the 2020 All-City High School Football Team, as voted on by the nine coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.

Each coach nominated up to 10 players for consideration. All coaches then ranked their top five players at each position on the ballot. Those rankings were used to create a First Team and Second Team. All other players nominated earned Honorable Mention.

2020 All-City First Team

OFFENSE

QB—Mikaleb Coffey, Bryan Station

QB—Drew Nieves, Lexington Christian

RB—Darius Neal, Frederick Douglass

RB—Joey Bond, Bryan Station

WR—Dane Key, Frederick Douglass

WR—Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass

WR—Trey Dennis Sayre

OL—Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass

OL—Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian

OL—Braden Ferguson, Bryan Station

OL—Quentin Duffy, Lexington Catholic

Athlete—Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian

DEFENSE

LB—JT Acosta, Tates Creek

LB—Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian

LB—Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass

DB—Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass

DB—Damin Green, Bryan Station

DB—Will Brown, Lafayette

DB—Kobe Middleton, Tates Creek

DL—Gio Watson, Bryan Station

DL—Josiah Brown, Paul Laurence Dunbar

DL—Romarion Warner, Frederick Douglass

DL—Yedi Sledge, Bryan Station

K—Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian

2020 All-City Second Team

OFFENSE

QB—Jack Gohmann, Lexington Catholic

QB—Cole Pennington, Sayre

RB—William Webb, Henry Clay

RB—Matthew Underwood, Tates Creek

WR—Mason Moore, Lexington Christian

WR—Blake Busson, Lexington Catholic

WR—CJ Mumford, Bryan Station

OL—Sam Turley, Paul Laurence Dunbar

OL—Grant Vaught, Lexington Christian

OL—Dorian Lane, Tates Creek

OL—Ethan Greer, Sayre

Athlete—Jackson Corbett, Lexington Catholic

DEFENSE

LB—Amodeus Taylor, Bryan Station

LB—Connor Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar

LB—Owen Hellard, Lafayette

DB—Jackson Klein, Lexington Catholic

DB—Kasen Parks, Henry Clay

DB—Will Vernon, Lexington Christian

DB—John Davis Woodall, Lexington Catholic

DL—Donovan Jackson, Lafayette

DL—Lance Wasik, Lexington Catholic

DL—Elijah Perkins, Tates Creek

DL—John Law, Paul Laurence Dunbar

K—Sergei Bucheitt, Henry Clay

2020 All-City Honorable Mention

Bryan Station: Jason Hocker-LB; Xavier Hale-K.

Douglass: Samuel Cornett-QB; Isaiah Kenney-DB; Thomas Howard-WR.

Dunbar: Weston Holloman-DB; Frank Illunga-WR; Howard Jackson-WR; Cole McElroy-OL; Luke Olive-WR; Jake Smith-QB.

Henry Clay: Andrew Aaslon-DB; Dylan Combs-OL; Nick Dunaway-OL; Jackson Henderson-LB; Darik Holman-WR; Trent Hutchinson-OL; Christian Ponce-DL.

Lafayette: Caleb Bryant-DB; Brad Gausphal-OL; Jack Harris-LB; Mike Taylor-LB; Torri Turner-DL; Trey Wilson-DB; Ta Sanders-DB;

Lexington Catholic: Jack Powell-LB; Pearce Hall-LB; Max DeGraff-K

Lexington Christian: Tyler Morris-RB/LB; Jeffrey Selby-RB/LB.

Sayre: Bill Bradley-OL/DL; Justin Freeman-DB; Corey Givens-DB; Caleb Kern-LB/RB; Jackson Marshall-WR/LB; Ford Webb-LB/WR; Haydon Wilson-DL/OL.

Tates Creek: Tre Broadus-WR; Keshon Douthitt-WR; Erik Hackett-LB; Logan Julian-LB; Anthony Ravizee-DL.