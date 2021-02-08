Kentucky adds 6-foot-6 receiver Tre’Von Morgan to list of incoming transfers

Tre’Von Morgan, a Michigan State wide receiver, is transferring to UK. Michigan State Athletics

The University of Kentucky football program keeps seeing green.

Last year, UK fended off advances from Michigan State to retain recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow. This year, it’s added two transfers from East Lansing to its roster.

Tre’Von Morgan, a 6-foot-6 wide receiver from Massilon, Ohio, announced Monday on Twitter that he’s transferring to Kentucky. He’s one of 16 Spartans who’ve entered the transfer portal since November.

“#BBN LFG!!! COMMITTED!” Morgan wrote on social media. (LFG is an initialism that commonly stands for “Let’s F------ Go.”)

UK last week announced the signing of Spartans linebacker Luke Fulton as part of its 2021 recruiting class. Both Fulton and Morgan would have up to four years of eligibility at Kentucky if the NCAA passes proposed legislation that will allow first-time transfers to play right away at their new school. Alternatively, both players could apply for immediate-eligibility waivers if necessary.

Morgan is the fifth transfer to come into the program since December. UK signed Georgia Tech linebacker Justice Dingle in the early period and added Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and Fulton leading up to the regular signing period. Will Levis, a quarterback from Penn State, announced his intention to come to Kentucky on Friday.

Rivals rated Morgan as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in Ohio coming out of the 2019 recruiting class. He rehabbed a knee injury during his first season, a redshirt year, with the Spartans, and played in four games last season. He recorded two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, both grabs coming against Penn State.

UK receiver Akeem Hayes last week announced he has entered the transfer portal, becoming the fifth player to announce a transfer from UK. He followed receiver Kalil Branham, defensive back M.J. Devonshire, tight end Nik Ognenovic and quarterback Terry Wilson.