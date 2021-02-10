Kentucky confirms new running backs coach is leaving

Jemal Singleton was hired by Kentucky last month. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky’s search for a running backs coach has been renewed.

Jemal Singleton, who was hired last month to coach the Wildcats’ rushers as well as special teams, is leaving Kentucky, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Singleton, who signed a two-year contract with Kentucky on Jan. 6, will owe UK $200,000 for early termination of the contract, per the agreement. Singleton was set to make an annual salary of $500,000 each of the next two seasons.

UK hired Singleton from the Cincinnati Bengals, for whom he was employed the last two NFL seasons. Singleton has coached in the NFL since 2016 but had more than a decade of college experience prior to that, most recently one season at Arkansas.

When he was introduced last month, Singleton said he always envisioned a return to the college ranks and looked forward to getting back on the recruiting trail. Head coach Mark Stoops in a recent interview with the Herald-Leader expressed an appreciation for Singleton’s ability to see beyond his position group.

“He’s an offensive coordinator-type, he’s a big-picture person that can handle any responsibility you give him,” Stoops said. “That’s what excites me. He has a great presence about him. He has great leadership qualities. That’s what’s important.”