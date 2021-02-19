Tickets are on sale for Kentucky’s 2021 football season. Here’s how to buy them.

The University of Kentucky has begun season-ticket sales for the 2021 season.

The renewal period has started for University of Kentucky football season-ticket holders.

UK announced Friday its pricing for the 2021 season, which features seven home games: Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 4), Missouri (Sept. 11), Chattanooga (Sept. 18), Florida (Oct. 2), LSU (Oct. 9), Tennessee (Nov. 6) and New Mexico State (Nov. 20).

The lowest-priced season packages are in the 200-level corners. Those cost $199, or about $28 per game. Sideline seats in the 200 level are $299, or about $43 per game. Neither of those tiers require a K Fund donation.

Other non-club level seating options range from $319-$329 and require K Fund donations. All club-level seats are $500 plus their required K Fund donations ($1,250 for Central Bank Club, $1,500 for Woodford Reserve Club and $2,500 for Lexus Loge).

UK spokesperson Tim Letcher confirmed to the Herald-Leader that the school will again use mobile-only tickets for the 2021 season except in circumstances where accommodations are necessary for the ticket-holder.

Fans who purchased season tickets for the 2020 season but chose to have their credits rolled over to this year should see those credits reflected in their accounts, the school said.

The school has not shared details regarding expected capacity for the 2021 season. Capacity at Kroger Field for the 2020 season was capped at about 12,000 per game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans looking to purchase new season tickets can contact UK to place deposits for those now. Those sales will open in March.

Single-game ticket sales will begin in the summer.