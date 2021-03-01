UK Football

Second UK defensive back and fifth scholarship player enters transfer portal

Jamari Brown (3) started three games for UK in 2019 but played sparingly in 2020 due to a hamstring injury.
Jamari Brown started three games for the University of Kentucky in 2019, but his next start will be elsewhere.

Brown, set to be a junior this fall at UK, has entered the transfer portal. If proposed NCAA legislation that calls for all first-time transfers to have immediate eligibility passes as expected before the next school year begins, Brown would have up to three years of playing eligibility remaining at his next school.

“I will always hold the memories we had,” Brown wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Following a redshirt year, Brown started three games and played in 11 for the Wildcats in 2019, recording 25 tackles and seven pass break-ups, second on the team that season. A hamstring injury kept him off the field most of last season; he played against Mississippi, Mississippi State and Tennessee before sitting out the remainder of the year until UK’s Belk Bowl appearance. Brown recorded his only tackle in that game.

He is UK’s fifth scholarship player, and second defensive back, to enter the transfer portal this off-season. He joins M.J. Devonshire, who has enrolled at Pittsburgh, from the secondary. Receiver Akeem Hayes, tight end Nik Ognenovic and quarterback Terry Wilson are all in the transfer portal but have not yet landed elsewhere. Quarterback Nik Scalzo at one time was in the portal but removed his name.

Quarterback Johnathan Mosley, a walk-on, is also in the transfer portal.

UK has also added five players via the transfer portal: Justice Dingle (defensive end), Luke Fulton (linebacker), Will Levis (quarterback) Tre’Von Morgan (receiver) and Wan’Dale Robinson (receiver) have all signed with Kentucky.

