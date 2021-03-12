‘A little spark’ is what UK seeks from Wan’Dale Robinson. He’s eager to deliver.

Of the five transfers from Power Five programs who chose Kentucky as their destination this offseason, none captivated fans as much as Wan’Dale Robinson.

That’s not surprising. The Nebraska receiver initially committed to UK during his senior season at Western Hills High School before flipping to the Cornhuskers prior to the start of the early signing period. He was the state’s Associated Press Mr. Football recipient as well as the first player to take home the Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s Mr. Football award.

After two years in Lincoln, Robinson in January sought a program closer to home, and UK was top of mind from the moment he decided to move. There were “hurt feelings” back when he flipped, head coach Mark Stoops told the Herald-Leader in February, but there was a bridge intact.

“I think that was just me being young and under a lot of pressure from a lot of different people, pulling me from all different sides,” Robinson said during a Zoom news conference on Thursday. “I think that’s what people sometimes forget, the pressure I was put under during that time, people wanting me to go to a certain school and that kind of thing, and being from Kentucky.

“It did kind of hurt a little bit, deciding to go to Nebraska but deciding to come back home. They welcomed me with open arms. They weren’t holding that against me at all or anything like that. It was really good to know that they wanted me on their football team.”

Most, if not all, programs would be thrilled to add a Big Ten-tested playmaker to their roster, but Kentucky in particular was in need of an offseason jolt. It received dose No. 1 when it hired Liam Coen from the Los Angeles Rams to revamp an offense that consistently ranked near, or at, the bottom of the league in pass production over the last five seasons.

That hire played a role in Robinson joining the Wildcats. He spoke with Coen throughout his second recruitment and got to sit down and evaluate film together before making his call.

“That was what really sold me,” Robinson said. “… They told me that they needed just a little spark on offense. Obviously, the run game was there. They just need some guys to have explosive plays, stretch the field and open up the box a little bit so that we’re more balanced on offense.”

At Nebraska, Robinson lined up in the backfield as well as receiver, and he returned kicks on special teams. He reiterated on Thursday that he doesn’t expect to — nor wants to be — used as a running back at Kentucky, but he is happy to continue serving a special-teams role if asked. Given the Wildcats’ depth at running back, he should at least receive his first wish.

While Coen and receivers coach Jovon Bouknight won’t be able to work with players using a ball until spring practice begins Tuesday, Robinson has been getting some throws in on his own time with quarterback Beau Allen, a former central Kentucky rival whom he solicited for guidance while he was mulling a transfer.

It’s “nice” to be catching passes from Allen instead of trying to cover guys to whom he was throwing them, as was the case just a few years ago, Robinson said. If Allen, who’s thought to be among the front-runners for UK’s open quarterback job, earns that gig, it would put two Kentuckians at the forefront as faces of the program. Robinson seems a good bet to be one, regardless, especially if his play in Lexington matches fans’ expectations.

“I’m excited about it, I like it,” Robinson said with a grin. “I don’t try to pay too much attention to (the noise), but it’s kind of hard to get away.”