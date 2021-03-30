Former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will play for New Mexico in 2021

Former University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson has transferred to New Mexico.

Wilson, who started the last three seasons for UK, “has signed paperwork to join the Lobo Football team for the 2021 season,” head coach Danny Gonzales announced in a story released by the school on Tuesday.

New Mexico touted the level of experience that Wilson brings to its program. He started 25 games as a Wildcat; New Mexico has seven other quarterbacks on its roster who’ve combined for 20 starts.

“He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there,” Gonzales said. “He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson is the only player in Kentucky history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). His completion percentage of .649 (338 of 520) is the third-highest in school history.

He won 17 games as a starter, including all 10 in UK’s 10-3 season in 2018 that ended with a Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State. Wilson was 2-0 in 2019 before an injury prematurely ended his junior season, and he helped UK to a 5-6 record and a third straight bowl win last season.

Vince Marrow, Kentucky’s recruiting coordinator, tweeted an expression of gratitude for Wilson soon after New Mexico’s announcement. He, along with former UK quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, recruited Wilson to Kentucky from Garden City Community College.

“I appreciate you letting me recruit you buddy and you will always be family,” Marrow wrote. “Good luck and I will be praying for you.”

New Mexico is a member of the Mountain West Conference. The Lobos finished 2-5 last fall after starting their season with five straight defeats. They’re scheduled to open their 2021 season at home against Houston Baptist, and they have one Southeastern Conference school (Texas A&M) on the schedule.