‘Thank you, Kentucky.’ Starting quarterback Terry Wilson transferring from UK.

Terry Wilson, the starting quarterback for the University of Kentucky in two of the last three seasons, hopes to play college football next season. He will not do so for the Wildcats.

Wilson, who still has one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s blanket waiver in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday night via an Instagram story post that he’s entering the transfer portal. He would be immediately eligible regardless of where he transfers.

“I have made relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime,” Wilson wrote. “ ... Thank you, Kentucky. It’s been a good ride.”

Terry Wilson announced Monday that he is transferring from Kentucky. Instagram

Wilson, who transferred from Garden City Community College after one season at Oregon, arrived at UK as a sophomore with three years of eligibility ahead of the 2018 season. He started every game for Kentucky that year, which saw a number of achievements with him as its quarterback: UK won 10 games, its first time finishing with a double-digit victory total since 1977 and just the third time in program history; the Wildcats that season defeated Florida for the first time since 1986, ending a 31-game losing streak; and, finally, they ended the campaign with a Citrus Bowl win over Penn State, their first postseason victory under Mark Stoops.

As a junior, Wilson improved to 12-3 as Kentucky’s starter following a win over Eastern Michigan. However, in the third quarter of that game he suffered a season-ending leg injury from which he didn’t fully recover until the summer heading into the 2020 campaign.

Wilson started 10 of Kentucky’s 11 games in 2020 (he missed the Georgia game due to a wrist injury). He went 5-5 in his starts to end his career with a 17-8 record as UK’s quarterback. He also finished as the first Kentucky quarterback to end his career with more than 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.