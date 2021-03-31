2021 Kentucky NFL Pro Day: Measurements, times and words from every Wildcat

The University of Kentucky hosted its annual Pro Day for NFL scouts and coaches on its campus Wednesday.

A total of 11 Wildcats participated, and most took part in every workout available to them. Seven players were officially invited to the NFL Combine, this year formally held in conjunction with campus pro days across the country. That amount was the second-highest total in program history, behind only eight invitees in 2019.

Kentucky under Mark Stoops has seen 11 players get drafted and multiple players earn free-agent contracts following the draft. Seven of the draftees came over the last two drafts.

“I think it’s fair to say I’m very pleased with the attention our players get,” Stoops said. “We’re very open. I give great access to scouts and the players all the time. Obviously COVID is a different situation lately, but we are very open and transparent and give ‘em a lot of access to watch our players multiple times. I’m encouraged by the buzz that’s around our program and the amount of pro people that are here watching.”

Below you’ll find weights, heights and workout measurements for each player, along with a notable quote from their media availability on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s workouts.

Note: * indicates an NFL combine invitee. T.J. Carter, who signed with an NFL team following last year’s draft, was permitted to participate due to the cancellation of UK’s 2020 Pro Day. All measurements are unofficial and were provided by the University of Kentucky.

Quinton Bohanna*

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 327 pounds

Arm: 34 inches

Wing span: 80 feet, 7/8 inches

Hand: 10 7/8 inches

225-pound bench press: Did not participate

40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds (first attempt), 5.34 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 29 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 3 inches

On if there was any pressure going in: “This is what I’ve been doing since I was four. I love it.”

T.J. Carter**

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 290 pounds

Arm: 34 1/8 inches

Wing span: 82 feet, 7/8 inches

Hand: 10 1/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 26 reps

40-yard dash: 4.97 (first attempt), 4.92 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 32 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches

On getting cut from the Arizona Cardinals in last year’s training camp: “I didn’t believe it when they told me. I thought it was a joke or something. It’s a good learning experience. That being your first experience in the NFL, I feel like that helps you build and get used to having to keep on pushing and persevering through things like that.”

Jamin Davis*

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 234 pounds

Arm: 33 inches

Wing span: 79 feet, 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 4/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 21

40-yard dash: 4.41 (first attempt), 4.27 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 42 inches

Broad jump: 11 feet

On UK’s strength-and-conditioning staff: “I feel like those guys definitely get overlooked at times. When I first stepped on campus I was probably, what, 190 pounds soaking wet? Now, it’s like, I didn’t even expect to be able to put on this kind of weight. I definitely give a lot of credit to them.”

Max Duffy*

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 196 pounds

Arm: 29 5/8 inches

Wing span: 71 feet, 2/8 inches

Hand: 8 2/8 inches

225-pound bench press: Did not participate

40-yard dash: Did not participate

Vertical jump: Did not participate

Broad jump: Did not participate

On his modesty regarding his potential as an NFL punter: “You say modest I say honest, but I don’t know. I’ve definitely worked really hard at it. I’ve always like to under promise, over deliver. I’ll let you guys talk about my performances if you want to, I don’t really need to talk about myself. I only play a small part in the team and I’ve never really seen my role as overly important or influential. I just do what I can. To be honest, if you’re doing less than what I’m doing, then you need to get a little bit better.”

Brandin Echols

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 179 pounds

Arm: 30 2/8 inches

Wing span: 72 feet

Hand: 8 1/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 13

40-yard dash: 4.28 (first attempt), 4.34 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 42 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 11 feet, 4 inches

On if he considered returning to UK for his extra year of eligibility: “I had to think on the long term. I’ve got a family now that I’ve got to look after, and I feel like I had a pretty good time at Kentucky.”

Phil Hoskins

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 313 pounds

Arm: 34 2/8 inches

Wing span: 83 feet, 3/8 inches

Hand: 9 5/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 20

40-yard dash: 5.13 (first attempt), 5.19 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 30 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches

On his pitch to NFL teams: “At the end of the day, other than all the physical attributes, I would say just someone that they want in the building. A good person on the field and off the field.”

Drake Jackson*

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 293 pounds

Arm: 31 inches

Wing span: 77 feet, 2/8 inches

Hand: 8 2/8 inches

225-pound bench press: Did not participate

40-yard dash: Did not participate

Vertical jump: 31 1/2 inches

Broad jump: Did not participate

On his role in Kentucky’s offense: “Coach (Eddie) Grand and Coach (John) Schlarman put a lot of responsibility on the center and the offensive line in general, but it was our job in the middle to make all the calls, to see the defense, to understand as an offense what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, why we’re doing it. All those things prepared me for the next level, where it gets even more complicated.”

Kelvin Joseph*

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 197 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8 inches

Wing span: 77 feet, 2/8 inches

Hand: 9 2/8 inches

225-pound bench press: Did not participate

40-yard dash: 4.28 (first attempt), 4.3 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 8 inches

On playing for two SEC schools while in college: “The transformation from LSU to Kentucky, (teams) ask about the difference, the coaching styles, the lots of different coaches that I’ve played with. It’s just about comparing and contrasting, but as a whole they helped get better and helped me get to this point, so I’m thankful for both.”

A.J. Rose

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 215 pounds

Arm: 31 2/8 inches

Wing span: 76 feet, 6/8 inches

Hand: 9 5/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 24 reps

40-yard dash: 4.37 (first attempt), 4.4 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet

On what NFL teams are getting if he’s selected: “Like I tell all the teams that interview me, if you draft me, you’re getting a dog. Somebody with speed, somebody who can make plays with the ball in their hands. If that’s the type of player that they want in their offense, then they should pick me.”

Jamar “Boogie” Watson

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 241 pounds

Arm: 32 2/8 inches

Wing span: 76 feet, 1/8 inches

Hand: 8 6/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 19 reps

40-yard dash: 4.75 (first attempt), 4.69 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 30 inches

Broad jump: Did not participate

On what he showed in his final season at UK: “I think there’s a couple plays I left on the field, obviously, but I think I showed enough to give myself an opportunity tomorrow to showcase some things, my athletic ability, to make my case. I definitely think I have enough film to give me a chance and that’s all I can ask for.”

Landon Young*

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 310 pounds

Arm: 33 6/8 inches

Wing span: 81 feet, 6/8 inches

Hand: 10 1/8 inches

225-pound bench press: 34

40-yard dash: 4.91 (first attempt), 4.91 (second attempt)

Vertical jump: 30 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet

On UK continuing to produce NFL-caliber players: “It’s not like you’ve got nine guys that are coming out and all of them are undrafted free agents or seventh-round picks. You’ve got guys competing for first-, second-, third-round picks almost year over year now. I think it’s gonna be consistently doing that because they build guys here. It’s not just about the college program. It’s about developing them in their college program to help UK, of course, but then help them continue to the next step in their career.”