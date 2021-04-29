UK Football

Live updates: Kentucky football in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jamin Davis is expected to be the first UK player selected in this year’s NFL Draft.
Jamin Davis is expected to be the first UK player selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Jacob Noger UK Athletics

The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, and several University of Kentucky football players are hoping to get selected over the course of the weekend.

Linebacker Jamin Davis is widely expected to be a first-round pick, meaning he should be off the board by night’s end. The second and third rounds are Friday with the remaining four rounds scheduled for Saturday. Live broadcast coverage from Cleveland, Ohio, begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Kentucky has had multiple players selected in each of the last two NFL Drafts. Its last first-round pick was Josh Allen, who went seventh overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for updates, analysis and observations.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service