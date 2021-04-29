Live updates: Kentucky football in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jamin Davis is expected to be the first UK player selected in this year’s NFL Draft. UK Athletics

The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, and several University of Kentucky football players are hoping to get selected over the course of the weekend.

Linebacker Jamin Davis is widely expected to be a first-round pick, meaning he should be off the board by night’s end. The second and third rounds are Friday with the remaining four rounds scheduled for Saturday. Live broadcast coverage from Cleveland, Ohio, begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Kentucky has had multiple players selected in each of the last two NFL Drafts. Its last first-round pick was Josh Allen, who went seventh overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

