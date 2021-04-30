Who is Bossman Fat? Meet the Dallas Cowboys’ newest draft pick.

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) had four interceptions last season, the most since Mike Edwards had four in 2017. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph with the 44th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. They also got rapper YKDV Bossman Fat.

Joseph’s Twitter handle is @bossmanfat1, a direct reference to his nickname, “Bossman Fat.” Joseph was a chubby child and family affectionately dubbed him “Fat.” He added “Bossman” to the front himself in middle school, and later adopted it as his rap persona with a slight modification, this time adding “YKDV,” an acronym for “You know da vibe” that’s used by a group of other artists with whom Joseph associates.

Joseph has released several albums and singles as YKDV Bossman Fat that are available for purchase on the iTunes store. His most recent release, “Bossman Stories 2,” dropped on Sept. 26.

There’s also a YouTube channel, YKDV Music, where he’s shared music videos for his musical work and other content, including some behind-the-scenes footage of his pre-draft workouts.

Joseph, of course, also is a pretty talented football player. In just nine games he recorded four interceptions, tied for second in the Southeastern Conference last year, and ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.34, fourth-fastest of any NFL Combine virtual participant, at UK’s Pro Day on March 31.