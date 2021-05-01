Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (back row, furthest left), former UK All-American Randall Cobb (back row, second from right) and actress Shailene Woodley (front row, furthest left) were part of a celebrity crew who attended the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Instagram (frankieshebby)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. It won’t be a permanent stay, but he was in Louisville with fiancée Shailene Woodley for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The two arrived at Churchill Downs along with a crew of celebrities that included: David Bakhtiari and A.J. Hawk, a current and a former Packer; Randall Cobb (a former Packer who played with the Houston Texans last season); and actor Miles Teller, who’s starred in “Whiplash” and is set to appear in the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” and his wife, model Keleigh Sperry Teller.

A photo of the crew was shared by Frankie Shebby, Bakhtiari’s wife, on her Instagram profile, and distributed widely by Sports Illustrated. Aiyda Cobb, Cobb’s wife and a patent attorney based out of Washington, D.C., was among the other people photographed.

Multiple NFL insiders reported Thursday that Rodgers, a three-time and reigning league MVP who led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV, wants to be traded from the franchise that drafted him in 2005. The San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are teams Rodgers reportedly has interest in joining.

Cobb, an All-America First Team selection while he was at the University of Kentucky, played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011-2018. Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2019 season, separating the two friends. They’ve attended several Kentucky Derbies and other horse-racing events together over the past decade.

“I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged ... And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice,” Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Cobb in 2019. “Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they’re gone. I guess I just miss my friend.”

Rodgers and Woodley, who’s starred in “The Fault in Our Stars” and the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe award, were engaged earlier this year.