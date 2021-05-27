Home cooking: Kickoff times set for Kentucky’s first three 2021 football games.

Some hot afternoon football could be in store for Kentucky early in the 2021 season.

The Southeastern Conference announced game times for the first three weeks Thursday, and the Wildcats — who play at home all three weeks — are scheduled for two noon kickoffs and a 7:30 p.m. start.

Kentucky opens its season Sept. 4 at Kroger Field against Louisiana Monroe at noon.

On Sept. 11, the Wildcats begin SEC play against Missouri at 7:30 p.m.

The following Saturday, UK hosts Chattanooga for another noon kickoff.

The first two games will be televised by the SEC Network.

The Chattanooga game is available only online on ESPN Plus or SEC Network Plus. Under the league’s recently announced media rights agreement with the Walt Disney Company — the parent of ESPN — each SEC team must play no more than one game per year that is broadcast online only.

The game at Missouri is the first of 2021 pitting two conference teams against each other. No other SEC vs. SEC matchup takes place until Sept. 18 when Alabama visits Florida at 3:30 p.m. on CBS in a rematch of last year’s SEC championship game. Later that night, South Carolina visits Georgia.

The first game of the season on the ESPN family of networks involving an SEC team takes place Thursday, Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Louisville opens up

One day after Kentucky announced it plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity in 2021, Louisville did the same on Thursday.

Also like UK, Louisville has seven home games this season. U of L plays its home opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 11 and also will host Central Florida, Virginia, Boston College, Clemson, Syracuse and Kentucky.

Both schools, like the rest of college football last fall, operated with reduced capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the news our fans have been waiting for,” said Vince Tyra, U of L’s vice president and director of athletics. “We are back, my friends. We couldn’t be more excited to fill our house and welcome Card Nation back home. Get your tickets. Plan your tailgate. Bring your voice. Our football team and staff are so excited to see you. So am I. Let’s bring our Louisville football life back to Floyd Street.”

2021 UK football schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Sept. 4: LOUISIANA MONROE, Noon

Sept. 11: MISSOURI, 7:30

Sept. 18: CHATTANOOGA, Noon

Sept. 25: At South Carolina

Oct. 2: FLORIDA

Oct. 9: LSU

Oct. 16: At Georgia

Oct. 23: No game

Oct. 30: At Mississippi State

Nov. 6: TENNESSEE

Nov. 13: At Vanderbilt

Nov. 20: NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 27: At Louisville