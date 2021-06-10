Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones gives big boost to UK linebacking corps

Jacquez Jones, a linebacker from Ole Miss, has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Ole Miss Athletics

The depth of Kentucky’s linebacking corps has been strained over the past year. It got a huge lift Thursday.

Jacquez Jones, the leading tackler for the University of Mississippi last season, announced his commitment to UK via social media. Jones will be immediately eligible and could play up to two years for the Wildcats; this fall will be his senior season, and he would be eligible for an additional season via the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Jones is already with the team, UK spokesperson Susan Lax told the Herald-Leader.

New Chapter In My Story pic.twitter.com/EYnwvlvkn2 — Jacquez Jones (@ESPN_Jac) June 10, 2021

“We are thrilled to add Jacquez to our team,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a news release. “He’s an experienced playmaker who has been a great leader in our league.”

Jones had 75 tackles (36 unassisted) last year for the Rebels, who finished 5-5 after defeating Indiana, 26-20, in the Outback Bowl. Ole Miss came to Lexington last season and handed UK a 42-41 loss in overtime during Lane Kiffin’s first year running the show.

Jones officially entered the transfer portal on June 3. Kentucky, which enters the fall with just three healthy middle linebackers who’ve played meaningful snaps — senior DeAndre Square, junior Marquez Bembry and sophomore Jared Casey — quickly emerged as the favorite for Jones.

His departure from Oxford, Miss., was unforeseen by area media.

“Few players have meant more to Ole Miss football’s defense in the last three years than inside linebacker Jacquez Jones,” Nick Suss wrote for the Clarion Ledger this week.

Kentucky added Luke Fulton, a transfer from Michigan State, to its inside linebacker room in January. Incoming freshman Trevin Wallace, a four-star prospect, is also expected to compete for early playing time at the position. Those two, along with Jones, should bolster a group that grew thin quickly over the last year.

Linebacker Chris Oats, a projected starter going into 2020, suffered last spring and has not returned to the school. Jamin Davis started in his place and blossomed into a first-round NFL Draft selection; he was picked 17th overall by the Washington Football Team. D’Eryk Jackson, a sophomore, was playing starter-level snaps in spring football before suffering a leg injury that’s likely to sideline him for the entirety of the 2021 season.

Jon Sumrall, UK’s co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, coached Jones for one season while he was an assistant at Ole Miss in 2018.