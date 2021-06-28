Kentucky football chief of staff Dan Berezowitz arrested, charged with assault

Dan Berezowitz was charged with fourth degree assault over the weekend.

University of Kentucky football chief of staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault over the weekend.

Berezowitz, 50, was arrested Sunday, according to court records. He was arraigned Monday afternoon with a bond set for $1,000. That bond was posted Monday by Chase Heuke, UK’s director of player personnel.

A spokesperson for UK Athletics told the Herald-Leader it is aware of the incident and gathering further information.

Berezowitz has been part of Mark Stoops’ staff since the latter was hired as UK’s head coach in 2013, starting his tenure in Lexington as Kentucky’s director of recruiting operations. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2018, and according to UK’s public records, his annual salary is $195,840.

Fourth degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor under Kentucky revised statute 508.030. A person is found guilty of fourth degree assault when they “intentionally or wantonly” cause physical injury harm to another person, or “with recklessness” cause physical injury to another person using a weapon or instrument.

Berezowitz is the second member of the UK football staff to face charges this offseason.

Wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with a DUI in May. As of earlier this month he was suspended without pay by the university.